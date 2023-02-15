About 178 km four-laning projects to be constructed for Rs 4,700 crore: CM

About 178 kilometers of four-laning projects would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 4,700 crores, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

Reviewing various National Highways projects with the senior officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department here, he stressed on the earlier disbursement of the land acquisition compensation cases and directed the concerned authorities for settlement of all the compensation cases at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to the people.

The widening of four lane from Nalagarh to Swarghat road with an outlay of Rs 600 crore, widening of four lane from Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib-Dehradun with an estimated cost of Rs 1200 crore, widening of four lane from Amb to Una and Punjab Border to Nadaun on NH-03 with an outlay of Rs 1500 crore and construction of Una bypass with an estimated outlay of Rs 500 crore have been approved, a statement said.

Sukhu said that with an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, a missing link of the bridge from Birhu to Lathiani in Una district will be constructed on the backwaters of Govindsagar Lake and DPR for the same should be submitted by February 25, 2023.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure time bound sanctions in Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and Forests Rights Act( FRA) cases, the State Government has set up a committee under the Chairmanship of concerned Deputy Commissioner, with District Forest Officer (DFO) and user agency as members.

The construction work of four laning of Shimla-Matour, Kiratpur-Ner Chowk and Mandi-Pathankot National Highways should be accelerated so that people could take benefits from these projects in time, he said.

