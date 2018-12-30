After AAP vs LG SC verdict, 2018 a landmark year for Delhi, says Sisodia

2018 will be remembered as a "landmark year" in the history of as the elected government got powers to take decisions on administrative and policy issues following the July 4 verdict, says Deputy

He told that although in 1993, got a legislative assembly, 2018 saw "another milestone" in terms of governance and democracy.

Also, 2018 saw less of rabble-rousing between the government and the Governor's office as compared to the past after the July 4 order.

The apex court had ruled that the lieutenant of is bound by the "aid and advice" of the Earlier, both the government and the had been on loggerhead over administrative issues.

"In 1993, Delhi got the power to elect government, but Delhi's democratically-elected government got full power to work in 2018 after the SC verdict.

"It was a major breakthrough to strengthen democracy... 2018 will be remembered as a 'landmark year' in the history of Delhi," Sisodia said.

2018 also saw passing of several ambitious projects of the government, including doorstep delivery of ration, installation of CCTVs across the city among others.

However, the deputy rued that as services do not come under the Delhi government, the AAP dispensation cannot create new posts.

A two-judge bench of the reserved its order on services and other issues and an order in this regard can come anytime.

"As the does not have power of services, we cannot create new posts. We can open schools, but when it comes to hiring teachers, it will be done by the We can open new hospitals, but hiring of doctors will be executed by the lieutenant governor," he said.

Sisodia hoped that in 2019, services will come under the

In 2019, the government plans to conclude its ongoing or pending projects such as free Wi-Fi, setting up of 1,000 mohalla clinics and doorstep delivery of ration among others.

Giving details about the government's upcoming projects, Sisodia said that the AAP dispensation will start entrepreneurship curriculum for students of class 9 to 12 for 2019, a move aimed at giving an opportunity to youths to become job providers instead of job seekers.

Also, the government will open teacher-training university and sports university in 2019, he said, adding that the process of executing these projects is in the final stage.

According to Sisodia, the proposed teachers' university is aimed at giving quality training to teachers. Sports university will offer various curriculum to youths, intended to encourage youths towards sports.

Another project which will be executed in 2019 is free The government is considering two-three modules to provide free-Wi-Fi, a pre-poll promise of the

"We are currently considering two-three modules. The Delhi government is on it. Technologies with regard to are getting changed day-by-day. I can say that in 2019, Delhi will get free Wi-Fi," Sisodia said.

Talking about AAP government's doorstep delivery of services, Sisodia said that as of now, 40 services, including driving licence, certificates of birth, death, income and marriage, are being provided to Delhiites at their doorstep.

"We will start providing a total of 100 by the end of current financial year," he said.

Looking back at 2018, the tussle between the and former chief was a major issue.

In February, Prakash had alleged assault by some AAP legislators in front of and Sisodia at the CM's residence.

The incident triggered a political storm, with the BJP and the seeking to attack the AAP which vehemently rejected Prakash's allegations.

Following the alleged assault, IAS and DANICS officers boycotted attending meetings with cabinet ministers, including the chief minister, to register their protest demanding an apology over the issue.

In June, Kejriwal, Sisodia and cabinet ministers and staged a sit-in at the LG's office, demanding that the lieutenant direct IAS officers to end their "strike" and order action against those who had struck work for "four months".

The ministers had also demanded the LG's approval for the doorstep delivery of rations. Following the sit-in, started working from home.

The sit-in had continued for nine days.