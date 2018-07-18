Delhi govt 'paralysed' despite verdict, SC says will hear plea on July 26

The on Wednesday told the that its functioning is "completely paralysed" and it can't order transfer or posting of officers despite the recent bench verdict on the capital's administration.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices A K and

The court said it knows everything and the matter will be taken on July 26 since it is not a regular bench.

"Functioning of the government is completely paralysed. We cannot post officers, we cannot transfer officers despite the recent bench verdict which has explained every aspect. These issues need to be adjudicated at the earliest," said P Chidambaram, appearing for the

Indira Jaising, who also appeared for the Delhi government, said officers are not willing to file an affidavit on this matter and Delhi had therefore filed the affidavit.

"I just wanted to clarify the situation," Jaising said.

A five-judge bench headed by recently laid down broad parameters for the governance of the capital, which has witnessed a power struggle between the Centre and since the came to power in 2014.

The bench had clarified that issues regarding various notifications issued by the Delhi government in exercise of its administrative and legislative powers would be dealt with separately by an appropriate smaller bench.