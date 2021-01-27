Agri minister Tomar asks ICAR to make farm sector more job-oriented

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Singh Tomar likely to meet agitating farmer unions on Monday: Shah
Farm Bills: Tomar assures MSP mechanism will continue for farmers
More agri reforms due, hopeful of resuming talks with farmers: Tomar
New farm laws to herald new era in Indian agriculture: Narendra Tomar
Agriculture Minister Tomar launches ICAR's data recovery centre Krishi Megh
-
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday asked ICAR to make the farm sector more employment-oriented with the help of New Education Policy (NEP).
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), set up in 1929, is an apex body for coordinating, guiding and managing research and education in the agriculture sector of the country. It offers agri-courses through its network of 101 ICAR institutes and 71 agri-universities.
ICAR has formed a six-member committee to suggest ways to bring farm education in line with the vision of NEP unveiled by the Centre.
Addressing 92nd annual general meeting of ICAR, Tomar underlined the unparallel contribution of the council and agricultural universities.
"The Union Minister urged to make the agricultural sector to be more employment-oriented with the help of the New Education Policy," said an official statement.
Lauding the efforts of agri-scientists, the minister said even during the challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic, the council maintained its relevance by achieving considerable growth in the production of various necessary food crops.
The development of various new varieties of crops by the ICAR is rewarding the country in many ways, he added.
Food Minister Piyush Goyal, Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary were also present in the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU