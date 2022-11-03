JUST IN
Randi Zuckerberg bats for more women to participate in Web3, crypto
Parliamentary panel recommends setting up regulators for medical devices
India, UK working sincerely for finalisation of free trade agreement: MEA
Three-fourth employers in services sector willing to hire: TeamLease
Centre approved projects worth Rs 2 trn for Maharashtra, says PM Modi
CoalMin launches largest-ever commercial coal auction of 141 mines
Services PMI recovers to 55.1 in Oct after hitting six-month low in Sept
Rs 14,000 crore to be infused via paddy procurement in Uttar Pradesh
Need to boost crop productivity, make farming profitable for growth: Tomar
Rural pain pushes India's unemployment rate up to 7.7% in October: CMIE
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Randi Zuckerberg bats for more women to participate in Web3, crypto
Business Standard

Parliamentary panel to seek explanation over EPFO plan rejection

A Parliamentary panel will seek explanation from the finance ministry for turning down the labour ministry's proposal to increase the pension of EPFO subscribers from the current Rs 1,000 per month

Topics
EPFO | Finance Ministry | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Almost a million payroll additions in September highest in 13 months

A Parliamentary panel will seek explanation from the finance ministry for turning down the labour ministry's proposal to increase the pension of EPFO subscribers from the current Rs 1,000 per month.

The quantum of increase proposed by the labour ministry could not be ascertained.

Top officials from the labour ministry and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday briefed Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour chaired by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on operation of the EPF pension scheme and management of its corpus fund.

The finance ministry had not agreed to the labour ministry's proposal for any enhancement in the monthly pension, the officials informed the panel.

The panel has now decided to call top officials from the finance ministry to seek explanation behind the move.

The labour ministry has constituted a High-Empowered Monitoring Committee for complete evaluation and review of the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

The committee in its report had recommended that the minimum monthly pension payable to the member/widow/widower pensioner may be raised to at least Rs 2,000, provided annual budgetary provision for the same should be made.

Earlier this year, the panel in its report had termed the the pension of Rs 1,000 "grossly inadequate" and it is imperative for the labour ministry to pursue a proposal for raising the amount.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on EPFO

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.