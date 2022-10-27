JUST IN
Business Standard

Aim to achieve $100 bn textile exports in 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on said that textile exports were approximately $42 billion while the target was to achieve $100 billion by the next five to six years

Topics
Indian textile exports | Textile exports | Indian exports

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that textile exports were approximately $42 billion while the target was to achieve $100 billion by the next five to six years, and if this was achieved then the sector's value would be $250 billion collectively for the domestic and international markets.

Goyal was virtually addressing a meeting of the members of Export Promotion Councils.

He said that textile manufacturers should start securing cotton to meet their demands.

"All those involved with the cotton industry should meet to discuss the strategy to ensure traceability of cotton and better value of the cotton products," Goyal said.

The minister further said that the funds were available under the Textile Mission and should be utilised in new projects.

He also added that the potential of textile sector may also be showcased in the G20.

--IANS

ans/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:14 IST

