SAIL crosses Rs 10,000 cr procurement mark on GeM portal since inception

Steelmaker SAIL on Thursday said it has made procurement worth Rs 10,000 crore through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) since the inception of the portal.
The portal was launched on August 9, 2016. Presently more than 7,400 products in about 150 product categories and hiring of transport service are available on it.
GeM is a completely paperless, cashless and system-driven e-marketplace that enables procurement of common-use goods and services with minimal human interface.
In a statement, SAIL said, "it has become the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to achieve the major milestone of procurement value of Rs 10,000 through GeM since inception".
From Rs 2.7 crore in FY 2018-19, the total value of procurement from GeM has already crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark this fiscal, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said.
SAIL did not share information with respect to items purchased through the government portal.
The steelmaker, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company with an annual capacity of over 20 million tonne (MT).
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:52 IST
