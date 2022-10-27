JUST IN
SAIL crosses Rs 10,000 cr procurement mark on GeM portal since inception
Govt focused on enhancing Internet penetration: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Aviation watchdog DGCA issues aerodrome licence for Goa's Mopa airport
Indian importers should use rupee's recovery to increase hedges: Analysts
Energy prices to fall 11% in 2023 as economies slow down: World Bank study
MoS Muraleedharan underscores policy to deepen engagement with Africa
Govt unveils new policy reforms for satellite communication services
Musical instruments' exports rise 3.5 times to Rs 172 crore in Apr-Sept
Working towards best FTA with 'economic superpower' India: UK's Greg Hands
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 'Safal' common credit portal for farmers
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt focused on enhancing Internet penetration: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Govt restricts use of Glyphosate in agriculture; industry body opposes it
Business Standard

SAIL crosses Rs 10,000 cr procurement mark on GeM portal since inception

The portal was launched on August 9, 2016. Presently more than 7,400 products in about 150 product categories and hiring of transport service are available on it

Topics
SAIL | GeM

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SAIL
Representative Image

Steelmaker SAIL on Thursday said it has made procurement worth Rs 10,000 crore through the Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) since the inception of the portal.

The portal was launched on August 9, 2016. Presently more than 7,400 products in about 150 product categories and hiring of transport service are available on it.

GeM is a completely paperless, cashless and system-driven e-marketplace that enables procurement of common-use goods and services with minimal human interface.

In a statement, SAIL said, "it has become the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to achieve the major milestone of procurement value of Rs 10,000 through GeM since inception".

From Rs 2.7 crore in FY 2018-19, the total value of procurement from GeM has already crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark this fiscal, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said.

SAIL did not share information with respect to items purchased through the government portal.

The steelmaker, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company with an annual capacity of over 20 million tonne (MT).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SAIL

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.