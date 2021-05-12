AIMTC seeks blanket loan moratorium for transporters till August 31

-
Transporters' apex body AIMTC on Wednesday said it has requested the government for a blanket loan moratorium for the sector till August 31, 2021 in the prevailing scenario to help in maintaining business continuity.
In a statement, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) pointed out that around 70 per cent of the country is under lockdown and more than 85 per cent of the transporters are small operators having one to five vehicles (both cargo and passenger segment).
"We have requested the government for blanket loan moratorium in the prevailing scenario to help in maintaining business continuity and tackling stressed sectors like the transport sector and help in survival of crores of these hapless Indian citizens associated with the road transport sector," it said.
It further said the road transport sector is committed to maintaining the supply chain of oxygen, medicines and other essential commodities despite burgeoning adversities on all fronts.
"About 60 per cent of the transport sector is idle and is financially crippled. The current scenario in the country has impaired the livelihood of the small operators... even as they are forced to pay the statutory fees, establishment costs, payment of salaries, EMIs, maintenance, fitness, permit fees, Taxes, insurance, parking fees even though the vehicles keep standing," it said.
AIMTC said the spike in non-performing assets (NPAs) and seizure of transport vehicles (trucks, buses, maxi-cab, tourist taxis) will result in disruption of supply chain of essential commodities, medicines and other projects as well as peoples' mobility.
AIMTC is the apex body of transporters, representing more than 95 lakh truckers and about 50 lakh bus and taxi operators across the country.
