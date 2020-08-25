Amount in bank fraud up 159% to Rs 1.85 trn in 2019-20: RBI annual report

involving an amount of Rs 1 lakh and above have more than doubled in the 2019-20 period to Rs 1.85 trillion from Rs 71,543 crore in the 2018-19 period. In volume terms, the total number of fraud cases has jumped 28 per cent to 8,707 in 2019-20 from 6,799 in 2018-19, revealed the annual report of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the year 2019-20.

While the increase in the number of fraud cases and the amounts involved are substantial, the RBI has said, the date of occurrence of these frauds are spread over several previous years.“Frauds have been predominantly occurring in the loan portfolio (advances category), both in terms of number and value,” the RBI noted in its annual report.

The RBI added that there was a concentration of large-value frauds, with the top fifty credit-related frauds making up 76 per cent of the total amount reported during 2019-20. Data suggests, for the period April–June 2020, as many as 1,558 frauds were reported amounting to Rs 28,843 crore, which is less in comparison to the 2,024 reported in the same period in 2019, amounting to Rs 42,228 crore.





While advances account for 98 per cent of the total amount involved in frauds, other areas of banking such as off-balance sheet items and forex transactions, fell in 2019-20 vis-a-vis the previous year. Public sector banks constituted almost 80 per cent of the total fraud amount reported in 2019-20, followed by private banks, with 18.4 per cent.

The RBI report further goes on to say that the average lag between the date of occurrence of frauds and their detection by banks and financial institutions was 24 months during 2019-20. But, this lag time was even more in cases which involved huge amounts of money. “In large frauds, i.e., Rs 100 crore and above, however, the average lag was 63 months”, the RBI said. The sanction of the credit facility in many of these accounts was much older, it added.

The RBI has noted that weak implementation of Early Warning Signals (EWS) by banks, non-detection of EWS during internal audits, non-cooperation of borrowers during forensic audits, inconclusive audit reports and lack of decision making in joint lenders' meetings account for delay in detection of frauds. Hence they are revamping the EWS mechanism and strengthening the concurrent audit function, with timely and conclusive forensic audits of borrower accounts under scrutiny.

The Advisory Board for Banking Frauds (ABBF), which was created in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to function as first level of examination of all large value fraud cases before recommendations/references are made to the investigating agencies by public sector banks, will confine itself to those cases involving the level of General Manager (GM) of banks and above, the RBI said.