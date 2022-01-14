Bank credit grows 9.16%, deposits up 10.28%, says RBI data

Bank credit grew 9.16 per cent to Rs 116.83 lakh crore and deposits rose 10.28 per cent to Rs 162.41 lakh crore for the fortnight ended December 31, 2021, RBI data showed.

For the fortnight ended January 1, 2021, bank credit stood at Rs 107.02 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 147.26 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on December 31, 2021, released on Friday.

In the previous fortnight ended December 17, 2021, bank advances had risen by 7.27 per cent and deposits went up by 9.58 per cent.

In FY21, bank credit had risen by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

