Bank credit grows by 6.84%, deposits by 9.94%, shows RBI data

Bank credit grew by 6.84 per cent to Rs 110.46 lakh crore and deposits by 9.94 per cent to Rs 157.12 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 22, data showed.

In the year-ago fortnight ended October 23, bank advances stood at Rs 103.39 lakh crore and deposits Rs 142.92 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on October 22, 2021 data, released on Wednesday.

In the previous fortnight ended October 8, bank credit grew by 6.48 per cent and deposits by 10.16 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

