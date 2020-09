Bihar's revenue collection registers growth in August: Sushil Modi

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil



Kumar Modi on Friday said that the state has registered a growth of 11.70 per cent in in August, compared to that in the corresponding month in the previous financial year.

Despite the growth, recorded for the first time in 1920-21 financial year, the overall from April to August witnessed a decline of 23.69 per cent in comparison to the figure for the same period last fiscal, said Modi who is also the state's finance minister.

was affected because of the halt in economic activities due to COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Modi also said that while the departments of commercial taxes, registration and transport witnessed decrease in revenue collection, the mines department registered a growth of 77.93 per cent despite adverse conditions.

In April, when lockdown was in force, tax collection saw a fall of 81.61 per cent compared to that in the corresponding month in 2019, he said.

The rate of decline, however, is gradually improving since then and it was 8.34 per cent in July, he said.

