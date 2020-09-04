JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Copious rains seed hope of bumper harvest: CRISIL's DRIP Index
Business Standard

Exports, imports are showing positive trends, says Piyush Goyal

He added that the trade deficit is reducing drastically and India's share in the global trade is improving due to resilient supply chains

Topics
Piyush Goyal | Trade exports | India imports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Photo: PTI

The country’s exports as well as imports are showing positive trends as the outbound shipments are approaching the last year's levels, after making a sharp dip in April this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The minister said this during his meeting with various export promotion councils on September 3. On imports, Goyal said that inbound shipments of capital goods have not declined, and the reduction has been seen mainly in crude, gold and fertilisers.

He added that the trade deficit is reducing drastically and India's share in the global trade is improving due to resilient supply chains.

He also said the ministry is trying to generate more reliable and better trade data so that the nation can do better planning and frame policies accordingly.
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 23:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU