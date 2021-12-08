Cabinet nod to extension of rural housing scheme for another 3 years

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Rural) for another three years to provide financial assistance for the construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses under the scheme.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters at a press briefing on decisions taken by the Union Cabinet that the scheme has been extended beyond March 2021, and till March 31, 2024.
The total target is to construct 2.95 crore 'pucca' houses.
The total financial implication for construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses is Rs 2,17,257 crore, with a central share of Rs 1,25,106 crore and a state share of Rs 73,475 crores for achieving cumulative targets of 2.95 crore houses in rural areas, an official statement later said.
"The continuation of the scheme till March 2024 will ensure that the remaining 155.75 lakh households within the overall target of 2.95 crore houses would be provided assistance for construction of pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of 'housing for all' in rural areas," the statement said.
As of November 29 this year, 1.65 crore PMAY-G houses have been constructed out of the total target of 2.95 crore.
