Negative impact of Covid on Coal India revenue is of Rs 6,054 cr: Joshi

The negative impact of COVID-19 on the revenue of Coal India Limited is of Rs 6,054.33 crore and on Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is of Rs 5,921 crore, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"Coal production was impacted due to COVID-19," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

To support the industry, measures like abolition of performance incentive from consumers, reduction in reserve price in case of sales under e-auction and fetching of lower e-auction premium were initiated.

Besides, relaxation was granted to coal blocks allocated during COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"For First Wave of COVID-19 in 2020 for operational coal mines 3+1 (extra 1 month from Underground mine) relaxation granted and production schedule to be adjusted on pro-rata basis w.e.f. April 1, 2020. For non-operational coal mines, 3 months relaxation was granted w.e.f. April 1, 2020," he said.

For second wave of COVID-19 in 2021 three months relaxation was granted to both operational and non-operational coal mine w.e.f. April 1, 2021.

