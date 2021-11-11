CAD seen hitting 1.4% or $45 bn by March as crude soars: Report

-
ALSO READ
India's CAD stood at 1% of GDP in Q4FY21, full year in surplus at 0.9%
What is Capital Account Convertibility? Is India ready for it yet?
India's trade deficit surges 675% on high imports; exports up 21%
Blue tick is back: Eligibility, new rules for Twitter account verification
Twitter may soon let you sign in through connected Google Account
-
India's widening current account deficit (CAD), driven by the massive spike in commodity prices led by crude oil, is set to put pressure on the fragile recovery, warns a brokerage report that has revised upwards its CAD forecast to USD 45 billion or 1.4 per cent of GDP by March.
According to a report by British brokerage Barclays, the worries arise from the fact that the trade deficit has been jumping continuously since July.
From an average monthly trade deficit of USD 12 billion till June, it has jumped to USD 16.8 billion in July-October, with September showing the highest-ever trade deficit on record at USD 22.6 billion, the report said.
"We raise our FY22 current account deficit forecast to USD 45 billion or 1.4 per cent of GDP, up from USD 35 billion earlier, but a large balance of payments (BoP) surplus remains on track," it said, adding that the widening trade deficit can prove more sustained than initially thought.
Estimating that every USD 10 per barrel rise in global crude prices will widen the trade deficit by USD 12 billion or 35 bps of GDP, as close to 85 per cent of the oil demand is met through imports, and given the current elevated crude prices, the brokerage has raised its current account deficit forecast to USD 45 billion for FY22, from USD 35 billion earlier.
The brokerage, however, ruled out an alarming situation and said that with record high foreign reserves, "we see no major risks to macro stability."
It noted that the widening deficit trend may continue for some time as a combination of demand recovery and rising commodity prices will continue to widen the trade deficit sharply.
An initial look at the data suggests that larger trade deficits have predominantly been fuelled by higher oil prices. The monthly oil trade deficit has risen from an average of USD 5.2 billion in H1 to USD 8.5 billion during the past three months, driven by both rising volumes and higher price, the report noted.
It can be noted that given the fast recovery of the economy, volume of oil imports has jumped significantly over the past few months, though it is below pre-pandemic levels, the report said, adding that the pace of oil demand is likely to accelerate in the coming months.
"Overall, we expect crude import to remain elevated, which will keep the oil import bill relatively high in the coming months," it said.
Another force driving down the foreign exchange is gold imports which have been on a faster clip for months.
Recovering domestic demand and the ongoing festive season are boosting imports of the yellow metal and the World Gold Council expects gold demand this year to surpass the 2020 levels and it expects the demand for gold to remain high given the rising wealth effects and incomes.
On the positive side, the monthly services surplus has improved from an average of USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 7 billion in 2020, and to USD 8 billion in the first nine months of 2021.
"At the current run rate, we estimate that the country is on track to generate a services surplus of nearly USD 100 billion for the first time as it expects resumption of international travel to have only a limited impact on the services balances," the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU