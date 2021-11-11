Scindia launches online platform to provide 298 services of DGCA

-
ALSO READ
Centre aims to make air travel affordable for common man: Scindia
Scindia's exit from MP Congress ended groupism: Jaivardhan Singh
Scindia promises to leave no stone unturned in expanding air connectivity
Scindia flags off IndiGo's domestic flight, AI's international flight
Working at fast pace to restore air traffic to pre-Covid-19 levels: Scindia
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday launched an online platform through which aviation regulator DGCA will provide its 298 services including pilot licensing and medical examination.
"Two hundred and ninety-eight services have been moved to the e-GCA platform -- 99 in the first two phases and 198 in the next two phases. The first 99 cover about 70-75 per cent of what DGCA does including pilot licensing, medical examinations, permission to flying training organisations and connecting regional offices to the headquarters," he stated.
The next two phases cover the remaining 30 per cent services of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), he said in his speech after launching the online platform 'e-GCA' here.
"And through this transformation (DGCA to e-GCA), we have achieved a number of objectives of becoming a single window online service platform, eliminating procedural inefficiencies and automating regulatory reporting," he noted.
On pilot licensing through the e-GCA platform, Scindia said, "In India, we have close to 17,860 CPLs (commercial pilot licenses). Add to that, there are almost 1500 helicopter pilot licenses. There are close to another 10,000 PPLs (private pilot licenses). So you are looking at a universe of almost 30,000 pilots".
The medical examination of pilots used to be a very cumbersome process in the old system, he noted.
"The process that required physical process to schedule an appointment, physically forwarding medical records to the DGCA and physically issuing the medical assessment. This process that used to take a month or more now would be completed in 2-4 days in the e-GCA," he mentioned.
In many ways, e-GCA is a rebirth of the DGCA, he said.
"Every organisation has to move from being itself and its process to looking at the world and its customers," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU