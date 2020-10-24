JUST IN
CBIC extends GSTR-9 filing date for FY19 from October 31 to December 31

"It has been decided to extend the due date for filing Annual Return and Reconciliation Statement (FORM GSTR-9C) for Financial Year 2018-19 from 31st October 2020 to 31st December 2020," CBIC said

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Saturday extended the deadline for filing GSTR-9 from October 31 to December 31, 2020.
.

"It has been decided to extend the due date for filing Annual Return (FORM GSTR-9/GSTR-9A) and Reconciliation Statement (FORM GSTR-9C) for Financial Year 2018-19 from 31st October 2020 to 31st December 2020," CBIC said in a statement.

