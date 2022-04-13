CCEA approves Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan with outlay of Rs 5,911 cr

-
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved continuation of revamped centrally sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for implementation during the period from April 2022 to March 2026 to develop governance capabilities of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).
The total financial outlay of the scheme is Rs 5,911 crore with the Central Share of Rs 3,700 crore and state share of Rs 2,211 crore.
The scheme of RGSA will help more than 2.78 lakh Rural Local Bodies including Traditional Bodies across the country to develop governance capabilities to deliver on SDGs through inclusive local governance with focus on optimum utilisation of available resources.
The key principles of SDGs, i.e. leaving no one behind, reaching the farthest first and universal coverage, along with gender equality will be embedded in the design of all capacity building interventions including training, training modules and materials.
The scheme will strengthen Gram Sabhas to function as effective institutions with social inclusion of citizens particularly the vulnerable groups. It will establish the institutional structure for capacity building of PRIs at the national, state and district level with adequate human resources and infrastructure.
Panchayats will progressively be strengthened through incentivisation on the basis of nationally important criteria to recognise roles of Panchayats in attainment of SDGs and to inculcate spirit of healthy competition.
No permanent post will be created under the scheme but need based contractual human resources may be provisioned for overseeing the implementation of the scheme and providing technical support to states/UTs for achieving goals under the scheme.
Around 60 lakh elected representatives, functionaries and other stakeholders of Rural Local Bodies including Traditional Bodies across the country will be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.
