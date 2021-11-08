Former EAM Sushma Swaraj posthumously conferred with Padma Vibhushan

-
-
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously on Monday.
President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj received the award on her behalf.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others were also present on the occasion.
Sushma Swaraj served as a minister in all the governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and held various portfolios. She was External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led government and was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period in 1998.
She passed away at AIIMS on August 6 last year following a cardiac arrest. Thousands bid adieu to the late minister as she was laid to rest with full state honours.
The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.
119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 will be conferred with the honour posthumously and one is a transgender awardee.
