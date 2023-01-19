Centre approves 'Apple Cluster' for Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

-
-
The Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry on Thursday approved an "Apple Cluster" for Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district under the Cluster Development Programme.
This was announced during a daylong conference on 'India Cold Chain Conclave', organised by the Ministry in conjunction with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi
During the conference, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary, Manoj Ahuja, formally announced the decision with regard to setting up of the apple cluster for the district under Cluster Development Programme and nod to the 'Acceptance Letter' to J&K for implementation.
The Shopian apple cluster envisages development of Shopian apple on three verticals including pre-production-production, post-harvest management and value addition and logistics, marketing and branding to make it globally competitive.
The project is estimated to cost Rs 135.23 crore, of which, about Rs 37.05 crore would be provided by the Ministry as grant-in-aid.
The project is expected to be implemented in four years.
--IANS
zi/vd
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 23:26 IST
