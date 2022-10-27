Centre asks Bihar to complete construction of wheat, rice silos by Dec

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey has directed government to complete the construction of wheat and rice silo in Buxar by the end of December.

Pandey, who was on a visit to Bhojpur and Buxar districts of on Wednesday, reviewed the progress of implementation of lifting and distribution of foodgrains under the National Food Security Act and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), an official statement said.

He also reviewed the preparedness of paddy procurement for the upcoming 2022-23 kharif marketing season.

