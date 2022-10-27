JUST IN
Reserve Bank to hold additional monetary policy meeting on November 3
Centre asks Bihar to complete construction of wheat, rice silos by Dec
Aim to achieve $100 bn textile exports in 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal
Global crises can speed up transition towards clean energy: Report
Govt restricts use of Glyphosate in agriculture; industry body opposes it
SAIL crosses Rs 10,000 cr procurement mark on GeM portal since inception
Govt focused on enhancing Internet penetration: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Aviation watchdog DGCA issues aerodrome licence for Goa's Mopa airport
Indian importers should use rupee's recovery to increase hedges: Analysts
Energy prices to fall 11% in 2023 as economies slow down: World Bank study
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Aim to achieve $100 bn textile exports in 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal
Reserve Bank to hold additional monetary policy meeting on November 3
Business Standard

Centre asks Bihar to complete construction of wheat, rice silos by Dec

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey has directed Bihar government to complete the construction of wheat and rice silo in Buxar by the end of December

Topics
Centre | Bihar | Wheat stock

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey has directed Bihar government to complete the construction of wheat and rice silo in Buxar by the end of December.

Pandey, who was on a visit to Bhojpur and Buxar districts of Bihar on Wednesday, reviewed the progress of implementation of lifting and distribution of foodgrains under the National Food Security Act and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), an official statement said.

He also reviewed the preparedness of paddy procurement for the upcoming 2022-23 kharif marketing season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 17:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.