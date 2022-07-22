Centre considering extension of PMAY-Urban Mission up to March 2024

-
ALSO READ
Explained: What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and how to avail subsidy?
Housing, roads among biggest capex gainers in FY22, PMAY urban lags
Interest subsidy of Rs 41,415 cr disbursed so far under PMAY (Urban): Govt
Cabinet approves extension of Atal Innovation Mission till March 2023
Legal backing a must to make urban employment schemes effective: Activists
-
The extension of government's flagship urban housing scheme, Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban up to March 2024 is under consideration by the Ministry of Housing.
In a written reply in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore said: "A proposal seeking extension of the Mission up to March 2024, to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme up to March 31, 2022 without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, is under consideration. Meanwhile, an interim extension of 6 months for all verticals except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme has been granted."
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing PMAY - Urban (PMAY-U) - 'Housing for All' Mission, since June 25, 2015 for giving Central assistance to States and Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather 'pucca' houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries.
Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period till 31 March 2022.
Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed or delivered to beneficiaries.
Central assistance of Rs 2,03,427 crore has been approved; out of which Rs 1,20,130 crore has been released.
--IANS
kumar/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU