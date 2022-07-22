Centre considering extension of PMAY-Urban Mission up to March 2024

The extension of government's flagship urban housing scheme, Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban up to March 2024 is under consideration by the Ministry of Housing.

In a written reply in on Thursday, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore said: "A proposal seeking extension of the Mission up to March 2024, to complete all houses sanctioned under the scheme up to March 31, 2022 without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, is under consideration. Meanwhile, an interim extension of 6 months for all verticals except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme has been granted."

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing PMAY - Urban (PMAY-U) - 'Housing for All' Mission, since June 25, 2015 for giving Central assistance to States and Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather 'pucca' houses to all eligible urban beneficiaries.

Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period till 31 March 2022.

Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed or delivered to beneficiaries.

Central assistance of Rs 2,03,427 crore has been approved; out of which Rs 1,20,130 crore has been released.

--IANS

kumar/pgh

