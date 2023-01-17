JUST IN
Centre cuts windfall tax on crude, export taxes on aviation fuel and diesel
India, UK to launch Young Professionals Scheme on February 28, says MEA
NHAI focuses on training to enhance engineering measures on road safety
15th India-UK FOC: Foreign Secy Kwatra holds talks with Britain's Barton
Ethanol pipeline gets Rs 16K-crore investment bid in Uttar Pradesh
India Inc's yearly outlook 'most cautious in a decade': PwC survey
MeitY calls another consultation on online gaming policy on Tuesday
India now buying 33 times more Russian oil than a year earlier
UP RERA logs 23% growth in registration of new real estate projects in 2022
Finance ministry increases 'risk profiling' of shipments from China
India, UK to launch Young Professionals Scheme on February 28, says MEA
Centre cuts windfall tax on crude, export taxes on aviation fuel and diesel

Topics
taxes | Aviation fuel | Crude Oil

Reuters 

tax

(Reuters) -India has cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and diesel, according to a government notification dated Jan. 16.

It cut its windfall tax on crude to 1,900 rupees ($23.28) per tonne from 2,100 rupees per tonne, effective Tuesday.

The government also cut export tax on ATF to 3.5 rupees per litre from 4.5 rupees per litre, and cut export tax on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 6.5 rupees per litre, the notification said.

India, a major consumer and importer of oil, has been buying Russian crude at well below a $60 price cap agreed by the West.

The country in July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners sought overseas markets to gain from robust refining margins, instead of selling more cheaply at home.

($1 = 81.6280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark Potter)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:10 IST

