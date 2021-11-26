JUST IN
Govt working on new legal framework on tech, internet: MoS IT
Business Standard

Centre forms panel to frame community kitchen scheme

The group which will be headed by food secretary of Madhya Pradesh will comprise food secretaries of eight states

The government has decided to constitute a group of secretaries from states, along with senior officers of the Centre, to deliberate on a framework of community kitchens scheme as directed by the Supreme Court of India.
The group which will be headed by food secretary of Madhya Pradesh will comprise food secretaries of eight states, namely Kerala, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, apart from Madhya Pradesh. Next meeting of the officers will be held on November 29 to work out the framework for the scheme.

First Published: Fri, November 26 2021. 02:09 IST

