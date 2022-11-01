JUST IN
Warehousing biz grows 45% in first 9 months of 2022 amid headwinds: Experts
FM Sitharaman lists climate finance, crypto regulation as key G-20 agenda
Market borrowing cost for states remains elevated at 7.83%, says Icra
Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know
India, Australia discuss early closure of trade deal signed 7 months ago
NITI Aayog eyes Rs 5.66 trn stalled infra projects for completion in FY23
Door open for no regulation of satellite spectrum in revised telecom Bill
CBDT proposes common ITR with focus on crypto assets declaration
Janaushadhi stores for affordable medicines grew 100-times in 8 yrs: Govt
Rural development ministry seeks additional Rs 25,000 cr fund for MGNREGS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Warehousing biz grows 45% in first 9 months of 2022 amid headwinds: Experts
UP Defence Corridor set to realise Rs 50,000 cr investment potential
Business Standard

'Centre looking at PLI 2.0 for textiles to make it globally competitive'

The government is considering the second phase of the PLI scheme for the textile sector to help the industry compete with top exporting countries like China and Vietnam, Piyush Goyal

Topics
textile industry | PLI scheme

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal

The government is considering the second phase of the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the textile sector to help the industry compete with top exporting countries like China and Vietnam, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

The minister for textiles and commerce and industry instructed officials of the ministry to undertake extensive and exhaustive stakeholder consultations before finalising the contours of PLI 2.0.

He asked them to make PLI 2.0 robust and emphasised that PLI 2.0 would empower the sector to compete globally with top exporting countries like China, Vietnam, an official statement said.

Chairing a review meeting of PLI for textiles, Goyal interacted with beneficiaries and asked the textile industry to strive to move up the value chain and focus on products of high value.

Textile industry has immense potential to accelerate job creation, exports and growth, he said.

Goyal emphasised that the textile sector's USP (unique selling point) should not be restricted to cheap labour; workers should be paid well and given social security.

Goyal acknowledged the textile sector's inherent capability to create employment and drive both growth and exports and said that textiles was one of the sectors identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an industry with immense potential.

"The minister said that the centre was looking at PLI 2.0 and instructed officials of the ministry to undertake extensive and exhaustive stakeholder consultations before finalising the contours of PLI 2.0," the textile ministry stated.

The review meeting under the chairmanship of the minister was attended by representative of 49 companies and key dignitaries of the textile ministry.

Under the PLI Textile Part 1, 67 applicants had applied, out of which 64 were selected. Out of these 64 companies, 55 have formed participant companies.

The proposed investment during the entire tenure of the scheme is Rs 19,789 crore, out of which Rs 1,536 crore has been invested so far, the statement said.

The review meeting was held to understand the implementation status of the projects under the scheme and for resolving their issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on textile industry

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 22:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.