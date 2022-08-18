Govt extends deadline for PLI applications for specialty steel for 5th time

-
The government has for the fifth time extended the deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme for specialty steel till September 15.
The previous deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme was July 31.
Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for speciality steel. It was later extended till April 30, and again to May 31, 2022. It was further extended till June 30 and July 31.
The government had last year approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in the country.
In a statement, the steel ministry said that the last date for receipt of applications under the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel through the online application window has been extended up to September 15.
"Criteria for participation, eligibility and other parameters have been notified on July 29, and the same are available on the portal. Interested companies are requested to first register and then apply on the portal well before the deadline," the statement said.
The scheme approved by the cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attract an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and generate 5.25 lakh job opportunities.
