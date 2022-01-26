Centre notifies drone certification scheme to enable simpler registration

-
The Union government on Wednesday has notified the Drone Certification Scheme in order to develop an ecosystem that will enable simpler, faster and transparent type-certification of drones.
By notifying the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, which has been issued by the Ministry of civil aviation, the government's target is to make India the drone hub of the world by 2030.
Earlier, the government had already notified the airspace map, the PLI scheme and the single window DigitalSky platform, which will help the drone manufacturing industry grow in India.
Along with the liberalised drone rules, airspace map, the PLI scheme and the single window DigitalSky Platform, this will help drone manufacturing industry in India, grow. Another step in making India the drone hub of the world by 2030. (2/2)— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) January 26, 2022
Link:- https://t.co/1mfRtH61P7
