Drone registration under new rules mandatory, to help track rogue one: Govt

-
ALSO READ
India releases updated drone rules for consultation, plans drone corridors
Can new guidelines on drone operations lift India's drone start-ups?
Progressive policy
Draft drone rules propose to make it easy to operate the aerial vehicles
Indian Navy prohibits flying of drones within 3 kms of Naval assets
-
The new rules on drones make it mandatory that these devices are registered and agencies will be able identify those which are rogue through tracking mechanisms, senior government officials said on Thursday.
The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday and they supersede the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, which had come into force on March 12.
In the absence of a drone policy, these devices were not registered and also there were no demarcations on where they should be flown, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan said.
The new norms prescribe registration of all drones and there will be a specific tracking mechanism, he said during a press conference.
Responding to a question on misuse of drones and security risk, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said, "We have the facility to identify a rogue drone and this is what these rules provide for."
He explained that every car has a registration number and there is a mechanism to know who owns it.
"Something similar will happen with drones. The rules have a provision that in the future, each drone will have an identification. The first challenge is to identify a good drone and a bad drone," Kharola said.
"Once a bad drone is identified there are protocols in place. It is not only the civil aviation ministry, but other ministries and agencies are working together to ensure that once such an identification is done how to deal with that," he said.
The civil aviation ministry has eased rules regarding drone operations in the country by reducing the number of forms that need to be filled to operate them from 25 to 5 and decreasing the types of fee charged from the operator from 72 to 4.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU