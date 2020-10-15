Centre to borrow Rs 1.1 trn to meet states' shortfall in GST compensation

-
The central government will borrow Rs 1.1 trillion to meet the shortfall in GST compensation to be paid to states using a special window that "will not have any impact on the fiscal deficit".
The amount so borrowed would be passed on to states as back-to-back loans in lieu of the GST compensation cess releases, said the finance ministry on Thursday. "The amounts will be reflected as capital receipts of the state governments and as part of financing of their respective fiscal deficits."
The Centre had proposed two options after a GST Council meet on August 27, both requiring states to borrow. The meetings on October 5 and October 12 on the issue remained inconclusive. Under the second option, not picked by any state, the entire estimated shortfall of Rs 2.3 trillion on account of GST implementation and the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic could be borrowed, but the interest component will be borne by states.
