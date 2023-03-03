JUST IN
Centre to get industry partners under SAMARTH scheme for skill development

The government plans to rope in more industry partners to increase the pace of training under its flagship SAMARTH scheme for skill development in the textile sector, a senior official said on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government plans to rope in more industry partners to increase the pace of training under its flagship SAMARTH scheme for skill development in the textile sector, a senior official said on Friday.

The government aims to make the country's textile sector worth USD 250 billion by 2030 from USD 150-155 billion at present.

"To have this kind of growth, it is extremely important that we also have a skilled manpower available," Textile Secretary Rachna Shah said.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that more than 85 per cent of the 1.5 lakh beneficiaries trained so far under the scheme are women.

Over 70 per cent of the beneficiaries trained in organised sector courses have been provided placement, she added.

"Out of the skilling target of 3.47 lakh beneficiaries allocated so far, 1.5 lakh beneficiaries have been provided training," she said.

The SAMARTH scheme is being implemented till FY2024 ending March next year.

To continue with the momentum of the scheme and to increase the pace of training, "we have recently opened a window for more industry partners to join the skilling initiative," Shah said.

She also said that implementing partners are to be physically verified through dedicated government agencies for ensuring adequacy of requisite infrastructure as per the protocol adopted for each course under the scheme.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 21:45 IST

