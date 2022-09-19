Govt to soon rope in private players for foodgrains procurement: Food secy

-
ALSO READ
Will Centre extend free foodgrains scheme beyond Sept or let it fade away?
Wheat stocks likely to be 80% higher than buffer norm by next April: Govt
Not activating countercyclical capital buffer: Reserve Bank of India
Govt to offload 50,000 tonnes of onions from buffer stock to sustain prices
India seeks WTO waiver to sell subsidised foodgrains in world market
-
The Centre will soon invite private players along with Food Corporation of India and other state agencies to procure foodgrains for buffer stock, food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday.
He informed that the Union food ministry has already written to all the state governments regarding this.
Addressing 82nd annual general meeting of Roller Flour Millers Federation of India, Pandey said that the Centre has given two clear messages to the state governments regarding procurement of foodgrains.
One is that the Centre would provide up to 2 per cent incidental expenses on the procurement undertaken by the state governments. Second, it wants to rope in private sector to buy foodgrains for the central buffer stock with an aim to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of procurement, he said.
"We also want to involve private sector in the procurement process. Why only FCI and state agencies should be procuring?" he asked.
The secretary said in his recent visit to the International Grains Conference, he found that the private companies were doing procurement operations much more efficiently.
The government has no problem if private player procures foodgrains at less cost and more efficiently than the existing agencies, he said
"We have written to states that the government wants to bring private sector in the procurement process besides FCI and state agencies," he added.
Pandey, on the sidelines of the event, said: "We are going to invite private players to participate in the procurement process from next season."
According to the secretary, the FCI and state agencies procure about 90 million tonnes annually for the buffer stock, as against the demand of 60 million tonnes.
The foodgrains, mainly rice and wheat, are procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) directly from the farmers and distributed under welfare schemes to the poor.
On reducing the cost of procurement, Pandey said the state governments have been told clearly that the central government will not bear the incidental expense of more than 2 per cent.
"We have given signal to them that GoI (Government of India) will not bear more than 2 per cent incidental expense. If state governments want to give more, (they) can do so on their own, GoI will not give. With this, the cost of procurement will reduce," he said.
The secretary pointed out that the procurement cost has risen as some state have imposed taxes and other charges to the tune of 6-8 per cent, which the Centre is paying currently.
"This has not only increased the cost of procurement but also hurting consumers and industries. This message has been given to the states and this will be implemented soon," he said, the matter is at discussion stage currently.
Pandey also mentioned this decision the Centre does not want to take up abruptly as the states have limited financial resources. However, the states need to understand that it cannot be left open ended.
He also observed that procurement operation in some states are efficient but not so in many states.
Pandey warned that the Centre will not bear even 2 per cent incidental expenses if the states do not improve the procurement system.
The states are aware that they have no option but to improve and strengthen the operational system as it will benefit all stakeholders, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU