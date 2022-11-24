JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt to introduce law to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

He said there used to be one-way communication of news earlier, but with the development of electronic and digital media, communication of news has become multidimensional

Topics
Anurag Thakur | digital media

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur (Photo: ANI)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Centre is working on a bill to regulate digital media.

He said there used to be one-way communication of news earlier, but with the development of electronic and digital media, communication of news has become multidimensional.

Now even small news of a village reaches the national platform through digital media, he said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Thakur said the government has left most of the print, electronic, and digital media to self-regulation.

"Digital media presents opportunities as well as challenges. To have a fine balance, the government will see what can be done on this.

"I would say that changes have to be brought in law, we will bring that to make your work simple and easy. We are working to introduce a bill," Thakur said at an event organised by Hindi news daily Mahanagar Times.

Thakur also that the process of registration of newspapers will be simplified and the central government will soon bring a new law to replace the 1867 Press and Registration of Books Act.

Under the new law, it will be possible to complete the registration process, which now takes about four months, in a week through online mode.

The minister also said newspapers should bring the "right news" before the general public at the "right time."

He said along with the shortcomings of the government, public welfare schemes and policies of the government should reach to the common people.

He urged the media to do its work "responsibly" and avoid creating an atmosphere of "fear and confusion."

Thakur assured journalists that the Centre takes care of their interests and added that financial assistance was provided to families of the journalists who died of Covid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 08:27 IST

