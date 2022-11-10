JUST IN
Centre unveils India's first national repository for life science data
Rural consumption continues to drop in July-Sept quarter: NielsenIQ
India and China are converging to high income levels, says Moody's
India doesn't believe in world order where nations deemed superior: Rajnath
India in talks with other countries to export green hydrogen, official says
Bihar to sign MoU with ICCR to showcase its soft power to world: Official
Inflation likely slowed in Oct, still well above RBI target band: Report
Centre may introduce changes to capital gains tax rules, says report
Sugar mills clinch export deals within days of govt approval, says dealers
India saved $4 bn in fuel costs via solar power in first 6 mnths: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rural consumption continues to drop in July-Sept quarter: NielsenIQ
Business Standard

Centre unveils India's first national repository for life science data

Data submission and access portals for other data types are under development and would be launched shortly

Topics
Life science | Jitendra Singh

Press Trust of India  |  Faridabad 

Biological
Representative image

India's first national repository for life science data, generated from publicly-funded research in the country, was unveiled here on Thursday by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

The 'Indian Biological Data Centre' (IBDC), established at the Regional Centre of Biotechnology here, has data storage capacity of four petabytes and is also home to the 'Brahm' High Performance Computing facility.

A data disaster recovery site has been set up at the National Informatics Centre, Bhubaneshwar, Singh said.

Prof Sudhanshu Vrati, Executive Director of IBDC, said the life sciences data was till now stored in data repositories in Europe and the US, and a need was felt to house the data within the country.

The computational infrastructure at IBDC has also been made available for researchers interested in performing computational-intensive analysis.

Singh said that IBDC has started nucleotide data submission services via two data portals viz. the 'Indian Nucleotide Data Archive (INDA)' and 'Indian Nucleotide Data Archive - Controlled Access (INDA-CA)' and has accumulated over 200 billion (one billion = 100 crore) bases from 2,08,055 submissions from more than 50 research labs across the country.

The Centre also hosts an online 'Dashboard' for the genomic surveillance data generated by the INSACOG labs that provides customised data submission, access, data analysis services, and real-time SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring across India.

Data submission and access portals for other data types are under development and would be launched shortly, Singh said.

Fundamentally, IBDC is committed to the spirit of data sharing as per FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) principles, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Life science

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.