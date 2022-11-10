India in talks with other countries to export green hydrogen, official says

JUST IN
"We are in a position to make green hydrogen as our main source of energy in the future," Prabhat Kumar, an additional secretary of the external affairs ministry, said at an industry event.

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is in talks with the governments of other countries to export green hydrogen made in the South Asian nation, an official of its foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"We are in a position to make green hydrogen as our main source of energy in the future," Prabhat Kumar, an additional secretary of the external affairs ministry, said at an industry event.

 

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 12:04 IST

