India in talks with other countries to export green hydrogen, official says

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is in talks with the governments of other countries to export green hydrogen made in the South Asian nation, an official of its foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"We are in a position to make green hydrogen as our main source of energy in the future," Prabhat Kumar, an additional secretary of the external affairs ministry, said at an industry event.
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 12:04 IST
