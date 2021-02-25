Centre wants to bring paradigm shift in agriculture sector: PM Modi

The NDA at the Centre stands for regional aspirations and national progress. The development works launched today must be seen in that spirit. The Centre also wants to bring a paradigm shift in the sector, said Prime Minister

The conventional view of development only took into account the more vocal interest groups. Because of this, two sections were ignored - Small businessmen and farmers. The NDA Government has given top priority to these two sections, said Prime Minister The Government is also working towards a system where medical and technical education would be given in local languages.

After dedicating and laid foundation for new projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore at Coimbatore, he said, “we do not want our small farmer to feel dependent on anyone or feel suffocated due to middlemen,” said the Prime Minister, noting that the PM Kisan scheme just completed two years yesterday and 11 crore farmers have gained from this scheme.

Modi started his speech quoting famous Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar lines on how on farmers need to be worshipped.

From KCCs to Soil Health Cards, from e-NAM to an effective crop insurance scheme, Centre want to bring a paradigm shift in the sector, said Modi.

Speaking about cooperative federalism, Modi pointed the way the NDA Government at the centre and the Tamil Nadu Government have worked is a classic example of cooperative federalism. “Both Congress and DMK are suffering from internal contradictions. Both parties have tried to launch and relaunch their respective first families, but to no success. There's continuous family drama there! They cannot deliver good governance to Tamil Nadu,” said Modi, adding that for Opposition, what matters is personal gain. DMK and Congress meetings are like Corruption Hackathons. Their leaders sit and brainstorm how to loot. The nation is witnessing two distinct styles of politics today. The opposition's misgovernance with corruption and NDA's governance with compassion.

This will be the Prime Minister's second visit in less than two weeks to Tamil Nadu, which is gearing for assembly elections.

He dedicated new projects to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,400 crore in Coimbatore, where BJP enjoy a good vote bank. It may be noted, BJP joined hands with ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming election.

The projects includes Rs 8,000 crore 1000 MW lignite based Neyveli New Thermal Power Project, 709 MW Solar Power Project of NLCIL, laid foundation stone of the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project System, which will benefit 2 lakh farmers, among others.

Earlier in the day, he visited Puducherry to launch new projects and kick start BJP's election campaign at Puducherry. He came heavily on the Congress during his public speech.

He added that coastal development and making cooperative sectors stronger are two other key focus areas of the Government. The NDA administration believes that the road to AatmanirbharBharat will not be completed without a strong blue economy. He noted, the Government identified 575 projects worth Rs 6 lakh crore under Sagar Mala programme, which is to modernise ports, setting up new projects, development of coastal areas etc.,

To kick start the BJP's campaign at Puducherry, Modi said the NDA at the Centre wants to make Puducherry as the BEST (B- Business Hub, E- Education Hub, S- Spiritual Hub and T- Tourism Hub).

"Congress does not believe in working for the people. There was non-cooperation from the Congress government in Puducherry towards pro-people central schemes. Puducherry deserves a government whose high command consists of the people of Puducherry, not a small group of Congress leaders sitting in Delhi," said Modi.