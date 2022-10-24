JUST IN
Govt may tweak low performing Compressed Bio Gas scheme in rural areas
RGF's FCRA licence cancelled to divert attention from economic crisis: Cong
Run-up to Budget: Economic Survey may peg India's FY24 GDP growth at 6-7%
Railways redesigning wagons, overhauling infra to transport more SUVs
Regulators' forum critical of Centre's overreach in Electricity Bill, 2022
Statsguru: Six charts show the rise in MSP for rabi marketing season
Heads of Missions meet to discuss strategies to put states on global map
384 infrastructural projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.52 trillion
Weak global growth, high inflation may impact energy demand, says RIL
Cashew exports plunge deeper to 38% in September at $22.71 million
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt may tweak low performing Compressed Bio Gas scheme in rural areas
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh eyes 11 million MT paddy procurement in 2022-23: Official

About 110 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is estimated to be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) in the ongoing kharif marketing season from farmers in Chhattisgarh, a government official said

Topics
Paddy | Chhattisgarh | minimum support price

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Paddy, farmers, agriculture, monsoon

About 110 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy is estimated to be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) in the ongoing kharif marketing season from farmers in Chhattisgarh, a government official said on Monday.

Last year, around 98 lakh MT of paddy was purchased from cultivators in the state. The paddy procurement drive will begin on November 1, Chhattisgarh's statehood day, and conclude on January 31 next year. All preparations are in full swing to start purchase of paddy and so far over 25 lakh farmers have registered, 95,000 of them new registrations, themselves to sell their produce at designated centres, he said. Registrations of farmers who were enrolled last year were carry forward this year, the official added. About 110 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is estimated to be procured in this kharif marketing season for which 5.50 lakh bundles of jute gunny bags will be required, he said. A trial run of the drive will be held from October 26 to 28 at all cooperative societies before actual procurement starts, he added. Teams of revenue, food, cooperative and forest departments have been constituted at the district level to check illegal flow of paddy from neighbouring states, the official added. In June this year, the Centre had hiked the minimum support price of paddy by Rs 100 to Rs 2,040 per quintal for the 2022-23 crop year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paddy

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 18:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.