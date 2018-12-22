Chinese citizen charged with stealing trade secrets from oil company in US

A Chinese national employed by an company has been charged with stealing trade secrets.

Federal prosecutors in said Friday that 35-year-old is accused of stealing trade secrets from his unnamed US-based employer that operates a research facility in the area.

An affidavit filed by the FBI alleges that Tan stole trade secrets about an unidentified product worth more than $1 billion to his employer to benefit a Chinese company where Tan had been offered work.

Authorities say Tan allegedly downloaded hundreds of computer files regarding the manufacture of a "research and "



Court records show Tan made an initial appearance before a Thursday and remains in custody. A preliminary and detention hearing is scheduled next week.