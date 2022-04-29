CIL output grows 27% in April; despatch improves 5.8%: Coal ministry

-
ALSO READ
Coal India achieves record production of 622 million tonnes in FY22
Supply of coal by CIL to power sector rises 23% in April-October
Ministry of Coal puts 122 mines under commercial auction process
CIL's capex for April-December rises 37% YoY to Rs 10,717 crore
CIL allays supply shortfall fears, says making efforts to meet coal demand
-
Public sector miner Coal India has reported an increase of 27.2 per cent in its output in April 2022 as compared to the year-ago period, coal ministry said on Friday.
The despatch of coal also improved by 5.8 per cent year-on-year in April 2022.
"Coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) has increased by 27.2 per cent in April 2022 as compared to same period of last year and coal despatch has increased by 5.8 per cent," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also informed that CIL has a coal stock of 56.7 MT at present. While the stock at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is at 4.3 MT, captive coal blocks have about 2.3 MT of stock.
"Thus, sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available," it added.
The coal stock at good shed sidings, washery sidings and port is about 4.7 MT and it is ready to be moved to power plants immediately, the statement said.
Besides, around 2 MT of coal stock is also available at the CIL sidings. The Indian Railways is fully geared to move this stock to power generation companies across the country.
"CIL has offered 5.75 MT coal to the state/central gencos and 5.3 MT of this coal has been agreed to be booked by the gencos," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU