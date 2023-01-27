JUST IN
Indus Water Treaty: The what and why of a decades-old conflict
Indus Water Treaty: India sends notice to Pak, seeks changes in pact
Govt set to invite EoIs for Rs 41k-cr Great Nicobar Port on Saturday
FCI to offer wheat at Rs 2,350 per quintal for buyers across India
Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade
Need clarity in definitions, wider governance in online gaming rules: UKIBC
RBI's foreign exchange reserves rise $1.7 bn in a week to $573 bn
India-Egypt MoU on cultural cooperation signed for five years: Govt
Rajasthan govt encourages farmers to set up solar pumps to cut cost
Here's why bond veteran sees India's benchmark yield trending downwards
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CIL to produce sand using overburden rocks; likely to begin ops by next yr

Coal India intends to produce sand using overburden rocks lying at its various coal mines and the operation of five such sand plants is likely to commence by next year, the government said

Topics
Sand mining | Coal India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

sand mining, rivers, ecology, environment, Uttarakhand

State-owned CIL intends to produce sand using overburden rocks lying at its various coal mines and the operation of five such sand plants is likely to commence by next year, the government said on Friday.

Under the 'overburden (OB) rocks-to-manufactured sand' initiative, Coal India Ltd (CIL) facilitates processing of waste overburden at its open cast mines.

"CIL has envisaged to process the overburden rocks for sand production in mines where OB material contain about 60 per cent sandstone by volume which is harnessed through crushing and processing of overburden," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Out of the five proposed plants, Ballarpur Plant of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) is expected to commence sand production by May.

Four plants -- one each in WCL, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL)-- are under different stages of tendering process.

To fast-track the 'OB-to-sand' initiative, CIL has prepared a model bid document for installing more such plants across subsidiaries, in which terms and conditions have been modified for wider participation.

The successful bidder will have the liberty to decide sale price and marketability of sand produced, according to the statement.

Overburden rocks are also used in levelling up land for construction of roads and railway tracks.

WCL has sold 1,42,749 m3 of OB for road construction, formation for railways, land base levelling and other uses and earned Rs 1.54 crore.

SECL has also used 14,10,000 m3 of OB for railway siding and FMC projects.

Other subsidiaries of CIL are also taking similar initiatives to utilise OB for other purposes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sand mining

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 22:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.