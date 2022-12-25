JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi, Congress president Kharge extend Christmas greetings to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas

Narendra Modi | mallikarjun kharge

ANI 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Christmas.

Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi expressed hope for further harmony and Joy.

"Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," PM Modi Tweeted.

Mallikarjun Kharge in a tweet said "The festival of Christmas gives hope to strengthen the values of brotherhood, tolerance and caring. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas everyone!"

Meanwhile, a Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 27ft high, 60ft wide Santa Clause using 1500 kg tomatoes at Gopalpur Beach in Odhisa on the occasion of Christmas.

In West Bengal, special Prayers were offered at the Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on the occasion of Christmas.

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 12:06 IST

