CM Gehlot announces 100,000 jobs across Rajasthan current financial year

Chief Minister on Thursday announced one lakh recruitment in the coming financial year as he called the state budget "excellent."



Gehlot made the announcement while replying to a debate on the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly.

"While presenting the budget on February 10, I had announced to ensure recruitment on the vacant posts in the coming financial year in addition to the appointments which are under process," he said.

"In this sequence, now I announce one lakh more recruitment in the coming (financial) year," the CM added.

