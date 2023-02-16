CM Gehlot announces 100,000 jobs across Rajasthan current financial year

-
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced one lakh recruitment in the coming financial year as he called the state budget "excellent."
Gehlot made the announcement while replying to a debate on the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly.
"While presenting the budget on February 10, I had announced to ensure recruitment on the vacant posts in the coming financial year in addition to the appointments which are under process," he said.
"In this sequence, now I announce one lakh more recruitment in the coming (financial) year," the CM added.
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:02 IST
