JUST IN
Indian consumer goods makers bet on rural recovery to lift profits
Exports: As services catch up with goods, should India's focus shift?
India's plan to lift curbs on solar imports to hit local production
Top 11 listed entities in Retail and QSRs opened 12 stores a day in 2022
India will have over 150 mn 5G users by 2024, 2G count falling: Report
Centre sells 4 LMT of wheat during second e-auction organised by FCI
Government affirms its number, says no 'overestimation' in retail inflation
Retaining wheat export curbs to be a priority for PM Modi as polls loom
Centre slashes windfall tax on crude oil from Rs 5,050/tonne to Rs 4,350
Goldman growth fund increases bets on India as China interest cools
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Mine over matter: Who will dig up India's new-found Lithium reserve?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CM Gehlot announces 100,000 jobs across Rajasthan current financial year

Rajasthan CM on Thursday announced one lakh recruitment in coming financial year as he called the state budget "excellent"

Topics
rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot | Jobs in India

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced one lakh recruitment in the coming financial year as he called the state budget "excellent."

Gehlot made the announcement while replying to a debate on the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly.

"While presenting the budget on February 10, I had announced to ensure recruitment on the vacant posts in the coming financial year in addition to the appointments which are under process," he said.

"In this sequence, now I announce one lakh more recruitment in the coming (financial) year," the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.