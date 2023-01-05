JUST IN
Business Standard

Coal dispatch to different sectors rises 5% to 78.91 MT in December 2022

The coal dispatch in the corresponding month of previous fiscal was 74.95 MT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The dispatch of coal to different sectors was at 78.91 million tonnes (MT) in December, registering a rise of 5.28 per cent.

The coal dispatch in the corresponding month of previous fiscal was 74.95 MT.

"During Dec 2022, CIL (Coal India), SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Ltd) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 3.57 per cent, 17.89 per cent and 8.85 per cent by despatching 62.72 MT, 6.72 MT and 9.46 MT (of coal) respectively," as per the provisional figures of coal ministry.

The dispatch of coal to the power sector increased by 4.26 per cent to 65.65 MT during the last month.

The country's total coal production increased by 10.81 per cent to 82.87 MT from 74.79 MT during the last month as compared to the year-ago period.

CIL registered a growth of 10.30 per cent, whereas SCCL and captive mines/ others attained a growth of 19.12 per cent and 9.01 per cent, respectively.

While 28 coal mines produced more than 100 per cent, four mines' production level stood between 80 and 100 per cent.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 19:41 IST

`
