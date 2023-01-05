JUST IN
Coal production rises by 9% in December 2022 to 82.87 MT: Govt data
UP CM assures investors of strong law and order situation for safe business
This is India's moment to shine, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Govt to bring norms for making India global hub for hydrogen manufacturing
Govt okays Rs 12,882-cr for continuation of Northeast's development schemes
India's FY24 growth to dip to 5.5% from 6.8% in FY23, says HSBC economist
UK-India trade body writes to envoy on Vi equity conversion delay
Chennai, Southern cities top in terms of women employment: Report
India-built public goods infra globally applicable: Satya Nadella
Age of celebration of technology for technology's sake is over: Nadella
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
UP CM assures investors of strong law and order situation for safe business
icon-arrow-left
Assam CM launches Rs 1,776-crore infrastructure projects in Guwahati
Business Standard

Coal production rises by 9% in December 2022 to 82.87 MT: Govt data

Power utilities despatch also increased by 4.26 per cent to 65.65 million tonnes during December 2022

Topics
Coal  | Coal production | coal output

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India's coal production increased by 9.2 per cent to 82.87 million tonnes in December 2022, from 75.87 million tonnes recorded during November 2022.

On year-on-year basis, domestic coal production went up by 10.8 per cent in December 2022 from December 2021, when it was 74.79 million tonnes.

According to Coal Ninistry data, in December 2022, Coal India Ltd registered a growth of 10.30 per cent, whereas Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines recorded a growth of 19.12 per cent and 9.01 per cent, respectively.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 5.28 per cent to 78.91 million tonnes in December 2022 from 74.95 million tonnes recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

During December 2022, CIL, SCCL and captive mines registered a growth of 3.57 per cent, 17.89 per cent, and 8.85 per cent by despatching 62.72 million tonnes, 6.72 million tonnes and 9.46 million tonnes of coal, respectively.

Power utilities despatch also increased by 4.26 per cent to 65.65 million tonnes during December 2022.

--IANS

ans/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 19:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.