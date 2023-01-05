UP CM assures investors of strong law and order situation for safe business

Pitching as a safe investment destination, Chief Minister on Thursday assured industrialists of a strong law and order situation devoid of fear and free of land mafia.

"You must have seen that before 2017, there used to be riots every other day, now the law and situation in the state is very strong. We formed an anti-land mafia task force and vacated over 64,000-hectare land from their clutches," the chief minister said.

The chief minister told investors that today no goon can collect tax from any businessman or contractor or harass them in .

"Even political donations cannot be taken forcibly," he added.

The chief minister is on an eight-city roadshow to promote the 3-day UP Global Investor Summit 2023 in Lucknow from February 10-12.

"Our team has already visited 16 countries and 21 cities, inviting investors to come and visit the UP Global Investor Summit 2023. We have already garnered Rs 7.12 lakh crore investment intent for the state," he added.

Further, he said, is well connected through roads, railways and airways, which will benefit investors in connecting with the domestic and international markets easily.

"It is going to become the only state in the country with five international airports. We now have nine airports. Even though we were a land-locked state, the country's first inland waterway has been developed from the state to Haldia. The country's largest rail network is in Uttar Pradesh as well," he said.

The state has set a target of USD 1 trillion and aims to become a major contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, Adityanath added.

The state has ample land bank and 25 sectoral incentives for the investors to choose from, said Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary and Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Arvind Kumar, who was present on the occasion, said.

"Landbank in the state is not an issue as we have a huge quantity, of which 20,000 hectares are readily available. We have 25 focused sectors, including defence and aerospace, electronics, semiconductor, IT/ITeS, logistics and warehousing, data centres, agro and food processing, electric vehicles, textiles, and tourism, among others. We have set a target to garner Rs 15-17 lakh crore during the 3-day UP Global Investor Summit 2023," he said.

The state has 25 incentive policies for these focused sectors to encourage investors to set up business in the state, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)