Coal ministry allocates two coal blocks in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh to NMDC

NMDC is exploring the possibility for setting up of coal washeries for Rohne Block

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

The Ministry of Coal has allocated two coal blocks in Jharkhand to NMDC for commercial mining. The coal blocks - Rohne and Tokisud North - are located at Hazaribagh District of Jharkhand.

The Rohne coal block has extractable reserves of 191 million tonne and planned production capacity of eight million tonne per annum. The Tokisud North coal block has extractable reserves of about 52 million tonne of thermal coal and planned production capacity of 2.32 million tonne per annum. NMDC is exploring the possibility for setting up of coal washeries for Rohne Block.

NMDC is going to execute allotment agreement of Tokisud North coal block on December 24, 2019. The Rohne coal block allotment agreement would be executed as per the directives from Ministry of Coal with respective execution date.
First Published: Thu, December 19 2019. 19:55 IST

