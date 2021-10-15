On Vijayadashami, PM Modi launches 7 defence PSUs carved out of OFB

The companies would manufacture equipment including ammunition, explosives, army vehicles, advance weapon, troop comfort items, optical electronics, and parachutes.
"One company would produce ammunition and explosives. Another company will manufacture army vehicles, advance weapons, troop comfort items, optical electronics or parachutes," said the Prime Minister at the launch of seven defence companies at an event organized by the Defence Ministry on the DRDO Campus here.
"Our objective is that every company not only achieve expertise in this field and become a global brand. Competitive cost is our strength. Quality and reliability should be our identity," said Modi.
The decision to revamp 41 ordinance factories and the launch of seven new companies is a part of this journey of the country.
This decision was pending for the last 15-20 years.
"I am confident that all these seven companies will become a major base of India's military power in the coming times," said PM Modi.
According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, the Government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country.
This move will bring about enhanced functional autonomy, efficiency and will unleash new growth potential and innovation, it said in a statement.
The seven new defence companies that have been incorporated are Munitions India Limited (MIL); Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI); Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India); Troop Comforts Limited (TCL); Yantra India Limited (YIL); India Optel Limited (IOL); and Gliders India Limited (GIL).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU