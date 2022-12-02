JUST IN
Coal production for April-Nov period up 17% to touch 524mn tonnes

Domestic coal production went up by 17.13% to 524.20 million tonnes during April-November 2022 as compared 447.54 million tonnes of production recorded during the corresponding period of last year

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Domestic coal production went up by 17.13 per cent to 524.20 million tonnes during April-November 2022 as compared 447.54 million tonnes of production recorded during the corresponding period of last year, official sources said.

Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production was 412.63 million tonnes till November as compared to 353.41 million tonnes recorded during the corresponding period of last year, thus showing a growth of 16.76 per cent.

To ensure faster transportation of coal, efforts are on to augment rail connectivity infrastructure for all major mines under PM-Gati Shakti, sources pointed out further.

As a result, the total coal despatch was 557.95 million tonnes during April-November period of the current fiscal.

This was 7.45 per cent higher than 519.26 million tonnes of the same period of previous fiscal.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:13 IST

