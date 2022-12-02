JUST IN
Bank credit grows nearly 17 pc for fortnight ended Nov 18: RBI
Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan
Food processing sector critical for economy, job creation: Niti Aayog CEO
Work demand under MGNREGS at 4-month high, FY23 funds almost exhausted
GeM closes in on Amazon, Flipkart in gross merchandise value
Odisha receives 145 proposals worth Rs 7.26 trn so far in biz conclave
Lockdown, protests in China may impact key sectors in India: Report
Petrol, diesel sales see double-digit growth in November as demand rises
Invest Rajasthan Summit proposals in implementation stage, says minister
India's CAD likely to shoot up as net exports hit nine-year low
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Bank credit grows nearly 17% for fortnight ended Nov 18, says RBI
Business Standard

India's forex reserves rise for third straight week to $550.14 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the third straight week, to $550.14 billion in the week through November 25, RB) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday

Topics
Indian Forex reserves | Reserve Bank of India | Indian Economy

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the third straight week, to $550.14 billion in the week through Nov. 25, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

For the week ended Nov. 18, the country's reserves were at $547.25 billion.

Since hitting an over two-year low of $524 billion in October, forex reserves have been rising as the dollar index fell off its peak. The RBI in the past has said changes in its reserves is a function of revaluation gains or losses, as well as market interventions.

After the volatility in early November, the Indian rupee has moved in a narrow band over the past two weeks, with traders reckoning it would remain stable between the 81-82 per dollar range in the near term.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Forex reserves

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 18:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.