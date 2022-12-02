India's forex reserves rise for third straight week to $550.14 billion

-
India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the third straight week, to $550.14 billion in the week through Nov. 25, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
For the week ended Nov. 18, the country's reserves were at $547.25 billion.
Since hitting an over two-year low of $524 billion in October, forex reserves have been rising as the dollar index fell off its peak. The RBI in the past has said changes in its reserves is a function of revaluation gains or losses, as well as market interventions.
After the volatility in early November, the Indian rupee has moved in a narrow band over the past two weeks, with traders reckoning it would remain stable between the 81-82 per dollar range in the near term.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 18:22 IST
