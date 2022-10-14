JUST IN
Working on second phase of single window approval system: DPIIT Secy

The commerce and industry ministry is working on the second phase of the single window system for giving all approvals to existing businesses, a top government official said on Friday

Topics
Businesses | DPIIT

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Office space
Representational image

The commerce and industry ministry is working on the second phase of the single window system for giving all approvals to existing businesses, a top government official said on Friday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said that the department is targeting to roll out this system by December 2023.

"Right now, the single window is positioned for new investments. You can get your approvals to start a business, if you are making a new investment...For phase-II, we have started working and it is for existing businesses.

"For them, it will become a single window. All your returns will be on the single window...We had an inter-ministerial consultation (on this). By and large, everybody is on board....This will make life of existing business simple," he said.

Jain was speaking at a CII's national conference on MNCs.

The secretary also said that the government is working on further improvement in ease of doing business.

Earlier, India was ranked low in the parameter of starting a business, he said, adding, the international average for starting a business is 15 days and in India, it was 22 days.

In New Zealand, it is just one day and after taking steps by the government here, "now it is possible to start a business in India in one day," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 17:21 IST

